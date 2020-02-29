The monthly Serena Kigo Golf Resort membership championship teed off on Friday February 28 at the picturesque golf course.
Richard Mucunguzi was the overall winner scoring 42 points in the inaugural tournament that was sponsored by Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve.
“The tournament will be happening every last Friday of the month and will run over the next ten months culminating into the grand Serena Johnnie Walker Championship in December, “ Theodor van Rooyen said.
Members will be earning points every month they take part and seven of their best monthly scores will cumulatively be used to select the overall winner.
“We shall select seven out of ten scores because our members are busy,they travel all over the world and we know they can’t make it for every event but we encourage them to always make time,” Theo said.
Koshiba Hisea was the ladies winner scoring 39 points and the runner up was Marth Babirye with 26 points.
Playing off Handicap 7 David Plenderith was the Group A men’s winner with 36 points.
“Last year Johnnie Walker partnered with Serena Kigo as we launched this magnificent golf course, we are proud that our partnership is now on a monthly basis,” Said Uganda Breweries Head of Luxury Portfolio Annette Nakiyaga.
Nakiyaga also took home a trophy as the winner in the ladies guest category
Overall winner Richard Mucunguzi 28H/C 42pts
Members Men
Winner Group A Plenderlith David 7H/C 36Pts
Runner Up Kin Kariisa 8H/C 31Pts
Winner Group B Nassasira John 16H/C 39PTS
Runner up John Byagambi 10H/C 37PTSCB
Winner Group C Suresh Patel 23 H/C 31PTS
Runner up Joseph Yiga 22H/C 30PTSCB
Members Ladies
Winner Koshiba Hisea 36H/C 39PTS
Runner Up Martha Babirye 4H/C 26 PTS
Guest Winners
Guest Winner Men Kagoro Marvin 12H/C 35 PTS
Guest Runner up Men Albie Edwards 7H/C 34 PTS
Guest winner – Ladies Annette Nakiyaga 36H/C 36PTS
Guest Runner up – 5H/C 34PTS
SIDEBETS
Nearest to the pin – Nahabwe innocent
Longest drive men –Paul Rukundu
Nearest to the pin ladies –Magala Eva
Longest drive ladies– Babirye Martha
Discussion about this post