President Museveni has elevated three prosecutors to become deputy Directors of Public Prosecutions in the office of the DPP.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the office of the DPP, Jacquelyn Okui, James Odumbi Owere who has been the Principal Assistant DPP in charge of the Directorate of Inspections, Quality Assurance, Research and Training, Komuhangi Khauka who has been a Senior Assistant Director in charge of the Anti- Corruption department and Vincent Wagona who has been the senior Assistant DPP caretaking the directorate of Management Support services have now been elevated to become deputy Directors of Public Prosecutions.

“The appointments are in line with the Office of the Director of Public ’s efforts to implement its revised structure in order to respond to improved service delivery requirements,”Okui said in a statement.

She noted that the new structure in the office of the DPP provides for four directorates, three of which have not been having substantive heads including the Directorate of Management Support Services, the Directorate of Inspections, Quality Assurance, Research and Training and the Directorate of International Affairs.

“The three directorates will be headed by the three people who accepted their appointments. The office of the DPP celebrates the appointments and looks forward to experiencing improved leadership, inspections, quality assurance, research, training and international cooperation.”

President Museveni is yet to appoint a new substantive Director of Public Prosecutions since Justice Mike Chibita handed over office in January having been appointed a justice of the Supreme Court.