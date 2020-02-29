Five Serie A matches this weekend have been postponed because of coronavirus, including Juventus’ game at home to Inter Milan.

Matches at Udinese, AC Milan, Parma and Sassuolo have also fallen victim to the outbreak of the virus in Italy.

The games were initially going to be played behind closed doors, but Serie A took the decision on Saturday morning to call them off.

All five fixtures have been rescheduled for Wednesday, 13 May.

As a consequence, the Coppa Italia final which was scheduled for the same day, has been moved to Wednesday, 20 May on the following week.

Games at Lazio, Napoli, Lecce and Cagliari will go ahead with supporters as normal, but Sampdoria’s match on Monday is yet to be decided upon.

Italy has put towns in the north into lockdown after more than 300 people have been infected, 12 of whom have died.

Serie A fixtures postponed:Juventus v Inter Milan, Udinese v Fiorentina, AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v Spal, Sassuolo v Brescia

Serie A matches to be played with fans:Lazio v Bologna (Sat, 14:00 GMT), Napoli v Torino (Sat, 19:45), Lecce v Atalanta (Sun, 14:00), Cagliari v Roma (Sun, 17:00)

Still to be decided:Sampdoria v Hellas Verona (Mon, 19:45)

Source: BBC