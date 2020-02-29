Evoke Uganda launches its forth futuristic inspired season christened “Evoke 2030, the future is here”. This was done at an intimate and delightful launch party at the Evoke premises in Bukoto. Guests included Evoke winners from the previous season, Evoke ambassadors & influencers, journalists and Evoke family.

Season four is set to be the most-pulsating season yet; with entertainment and production blasting past the present decade into the next.

Living up to its eccentric representation of the youth, Evoke is daring to set a precedent in the events space by producing its popular art elements with a bird eye’s view of the far future.

This season will have four Kampala events and two upcountry events in Jinja & Nkozi; dates to be announced soon.

“Evoke represents freshness and our new season will be exactly that, with outstanding production, classic experiential set-ups and incredible talent on the stage. Our crowd can expect to be blown away,” said elated Emmanuel Sebijjo, Evoke producer.

The launch also doubled as a prize giveaway ceremony for the star-studded winners of the past season. Season three winners H2C Dance Company, Season runner-up DJ Mackus and 2nd runner-up Mark Mulwanyi bagged an Iphone X & UGX 2M, UGX 1.5M and UGX 1M respectively. Redemptor Kemigisha and Juuko Kevin of Vinn Wear; winners of Evoke Rhythm and African Rebellion respectively bagged UGX 1M each as well.

“We have grown through leaps and bounds since our first season in 2017. We have always aimed at excellence but never swaying away from our core values. We are still very passionate about empowering youth, being a pivotal platform for untapped musical talent and entertaining masses with creative and outlandish productions. I believe that has been the magic to our longevity and unwavering loyalty of our fans. It can only go upward from here.” stated, Timothy Bukenya, curator of Evoke Uganda.