Eight people were on Friday confirmed dead and four others rushed to hospital in critical condition after an accident involving a taxi and a prison truck in Luweero.

The accident happened at Kibisi village along the Kampala- Gulu highway when a taxi registration number UBE 364N collided with a Prisons truck, registration number UG 0209 U

It was a head-on collision between a prison truck registration UG 0209 U heading to Gulu and a taxi registration number UBE 364 N.

“The prison truck caused the accident because it was a bad mechanical condition,” Luweero DPC, Abraham Tukundane told the Nile Post.

He noted that the eight died on the spot as the four other passengers were rushed to hospital in critical condition after the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident saw the prison truck break down and lose control and subsequently rammed into the speeding taxi.

Past incidents

The Kampala- Gulu highway has in the past had several nasty accidents.

Last year, at least 32 people died and over 120 injured in separate road accidents in only three months between January and March.

In September 2019, seven people died on spot and 11 others sustained serious injuries when a bus rammed into a stationary truck at Namayonjo village in Nakasongola district along the Kampala- Gulu highway.

In 2018, a Gaagaa bus from Lira rammed into a moving tractor that had no lights and reflectors.

The bus then lost control, rolled and collided with an oncoming trailer loaded with beers leading to the death of over 30 people.