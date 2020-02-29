President Museveni has urged Ugandans to avoid shaking hands ‘unnecessarily’ in the face of a looming coronavirus outbreak.

The president made these statements while addressing members of the Anglican church during a luncheon with the Most Reverend, Lord Archbishop Justin Portal Welby, the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury, who is in the country.

Museveni also reiterated the statements of his social media pages.

“Fellow Citizens, People in Uganda, today I want to address you on the issue of Coronavirus. Coronavirus is real, it does not kill as much and fast like Ebola, but spreads at a very terrific rate. It undermines economies because it is disruptive and inconvenient.”

Museveni expressed worry that Coronavirus could be approaching Uganda, having been recorded in Sub-Saharan Africa and Egypt this week. He said that Ugandans should now get serious in behavior towards such an outbreak by taking precautions and avoiding handshakes.

“I am therefore appealing to every one of you, let us prevent this disease even at a personal level by precautionary behavior, we fought Aids by behavior even before we got medicine,” he said.

“Now as the ministry of health guides us, let us take a personal decision not to shake hands unnecessarily or expose ourselves to conditions that will facilitate the spread of Coronavirus.”

Museveni tasked individuals with symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus to self isolate as they seek medical guidance.

“I implore those who have specific symptoms similar to Coronavirus, even as simple as a running nose, please self-quarantine from the rest and seek medical guidance and confirmation that you are free from infection.”

“For those in different places of prayer and worship, the Ministry of Health and its partners will be in touch with you on how we can operate without putting congregators at risk,” he added.

Bishop Justin Welby is in Uganda to officiate at consecration and enthronement of Bishop Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, the 9thArchbishop of the Church of Uganda.

Bishop Kazimba will replace Stanley Ntagali who has been at the helm of the Anglican Church in Uganda since 2012, having taken over the mantle from Henry Luke Orombi.