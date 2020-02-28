The Commissioner-General of Uganda Revenue Authority, Doris Akol, has shaken up the tax body’s senior management as part of her efforts to ensure efficiency, the Nile Post has learnt.

In a message by Akol, five commissioners have been transferred to different departments.

In the changes, Herbert Rusoke who has been the Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services (CCS) has been named the Commissioner for Internal Audit and Compliance(CIAC) whereas Patrick Mukiibi who has been the Commissioner in charge of Tax Investigations(CTI) is now the Commissioner Corporate Services (CCS).

The changes have also seen Henry Saka, the Commissioner in charge of Domestic Taxes(CDT) moved to become the Commissioner Tax Investigations and Dicksons Kateshumbwa who has been the Commissioner in charge of the Customs Department(CCD) transferred and made the Commissioner Domestic Taxes.

Abel Kagumire is now the acting Commissioner in charge of the Customs Department which was previously held by Kateshumbwa.

However, Patience Rubagumya has retained her position as the Commissioner Legal Services and Board Affairs.

The changes take effect on April, 1, 2020 according to Akol’s message but employees have been asked to welcome the new changes.

“Support your leaders in their new roles as we take URA to greater heights,” the message reads in part.

According to insiders within the tax body, it was time for Akol to shake up the institution’s senior management but others think it was done to break up cliques that had built around the different commissioners.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Ian Rumanyika, the Public and Corporate Affairs Manager at URA said the change is normal and part of business by the tax body.

“URA is an institution of national influence. It has deliberately built an all-round leadership team that is capable of leading in all capacities. This is reason you see URA leadership in most of the most efficient institutions like Uganda National Oil Company, Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Uganda National Roads Authority and Kampala Capital City Authority,” Rumanyika told the Nile Post.

“It is not unusual but very normal here at URA as the best practice for any growing institution,” he added.