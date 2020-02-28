Legislators regardless of their political affiliation have rejected changes suggested by government to the Presidential Elections Amendment Bill 2019.

Among the suggested changes is to stop members who contested in party primaries from running as independents in the general election.

Clause 3 of the Presidential elections amendment bill 2019 generated serious debate.

Minister of Constitutional affairs Professor Ephraim Kamuntu and the deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi argued that independents should not be allowed to participate in the general elections.

Speaking on behalf of government, they said that allowing independents to contest would undermine the multi-party political system in the country.

The legislators led by the speaker Rebecca Kadaga said the the controversial clause infringes on the constitutional rights of the people hence maintaining the status quo.

Parliament has also rejected a proposal by Budadiri West Legislator Nathan Nandala Mafabi that political parties pay nomination fees for all candidates.

The committee of the whole house also passed clause 2 of the bill that stipulates the qualifications of any person intending to contest for the office of Presidency saying must of sound mind, have A-level academic qualification or it’s equivalent and must not be a traditional leader among others.

Parliament on Thursday started processing the long awaited electoral reforms before the house dropping some of the clauses and passing some.

The House that was chaired by Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga started by processing the presidential elections amendment bill 2019.