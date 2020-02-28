Singer Rebecca Kwikiriza alias Chosen Becky has revealed that one of her big dreams is the chance to her idol, Barbra Itungo Kyagulanyi also known as Barbie.

The “Bankuza” singer said that she is inspired by the wife of the singer and politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu and hopes to meet her one day.

Last week, Barbie in a Facebook post wrote that she has been following Chosen Becky’s interviews and loves her personality. Barbie urged Chosen Becky not to be intimated by social media bullies because of her background adding that they share the same identity as “village girls” but there is no reason to feel bad about it.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, the sweet and calm voiced Chosen Becky thanked Barbie for the recognition.

“She doesn’t know what she did for me. Some times I have been going through tough times and felt so bad but now I will stand as a woman,” Becky revealed.

She added: “When I first saw the post, I even cried. She gave me a huge gift for both my birthday and Valentine’s. I have never met her but I would love to. She inspires me a lot.”

Chosen Becky said that she is unsure how she will react if her dream of meeting Barbie comes true, ” Maybe I will even cry. I want to first look at her in the face, with no one talking or movement. I don’t know how I will react.”

In her post on Facebook, Barbie commended Chosen Becky for treating her parents to a Valentine’s day dinner on February 14, 2020.

Barbie revealed that she follows the singer a lot and enjoys her music.

“My husband and I never skip your interviews so when you sit before that camera, know that two fans are watching and cheering. We hope to meet you sometime,” Barbie said.

Barbie added that the singer is headed for bigger things in life because of her young age and talent.

” It does not matter whether they call you an ignorant village girl, you are on the rise. You are a bright shining star, you came to win. You are a superstar in the making. You are unique and there is only one Chosen Becky,” Barbie added.

Chosen Becky hails from a village called Kiyirikiti in Masaka District. Her talent was spotted by Joseph Kiwangwa at a singing competition where the winner was given Vaseline.

She broke into the music scene with her “Bankuuza” hit song that has enjoyed heavy rotation on radio and at music concerts.

Edited by David Tumusiime