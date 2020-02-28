African football legends like Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure among other stars are set to visit Uganda next month, Nile Post has learnt.

These are expected in the country on March 20, 2020 to mark the start of the Uganda-France Friendship week that will run between March 21-28, 2020.

Speaking at the launch of this Friendship week at his residence in Nakasero, French Ambassador to Uganda H.E Jules-Arman ANIAMBOSSOU revealed that the African stars will play a friendly game against Uganda Cranes legends.

The Uganda squad will be captained by Uganda Cranes legend Geoffrey Masa.

Among other African stars that are excepted in the country include Aboubaker Kamara, Kossi Agassa, Allasane Ndour, Diouf El Hadji, Oliver Kapo, Lomana Tresor Lualua, Mohammad Sissoko, Taribo West, Didier Zokora and Emmanuel Eboue.

They will train at Namboole of March 21, 2020 and play the friendly game on March 22, 2020 at Namboole Stadium.

The ambassador also revealed that the week will come with several other activities in the music, dance, fashion and sport circles.

Johnnie Walker who partnered with the French Embassy also revealed that they will fly in popular zouk band called Kassav.

Kassav, whose hit song ‘Ou le’ is extremely popular in Uganda will perform at Lugogo Cricket Oval grounds on Saturday March 28,at the finale of the week-long events.

Annete Nakiyaga, the Head of Luxury Portfolio at Uganda Breweries urged Ugandans to turn out in big numbers for the fete.

“As Johnnie Walker, we are excited to be part of the Uganda-France Friendship Week. Music is undoubtedly a universal language and with Kassav in the house, you can bet on a good time as we celebrate diversity, life, friendship and of course music between the two countries,” Nakiyaga said.

Kassav is a Caribbean band that was formed in Guadeloupe in 1979. The group has gained overwhelming popularity not only in France but worldwide and has been instrumental in spreading Zouk Music.

Other performers on the night will include Vegedream (Real name Sachtela Evrard Djedje) who is a French-speaking hip-hop, urban pop and R&B musician of Ivorian origin. Uganda will be represented by musicians Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Vinka among others.

The Uganda-France Friendship week will now be in its fourth edition. It is always filled with pomp and fan fair as the two countries celebrate cordial relations.