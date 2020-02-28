That you have been summoned to the national team is a moment to relish by every footballer and the same is for on form SC Villa youngster, Derrick Ndahiro.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old left-back was among the 34- man provisional squad named by Cranes coach, Johnathan McKinstry to prepare for the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), a tournament for only locally-based players to be hosted by Cameroon between April 4 and 24.

Speaking to the Nile Post, the youngster could not hide his excitement for the chance to represent his country.

“It means a lot to be summoned for national duty. It means the coach has put a lot of faith in me that I have to repay by working hard and believing in myself to continue putting on the national colors,”Ndahiro said.

“I must say I am honored to be representing Uganda.”

Having made his debut less than two years ago while still in his S.6 vacation, the youngster has risen through the ranks to become a force to reckon with for the record league champions.

His game intelligence has made him a darling for his team but he said all has not been rosy.

“I have heard to learn from senior players and the coaches from day one,” he said.

New challenge

Ndahiro will face a lot of competition at the national team to make it to the final squad to Cameroon but he says he will have to ensure his guard is not let down following the call-up to the national team.

“I have grown up in competition and this is a new challenge that means I have to work hard. Every player’s wish is to permanently play for the national team but this does not come on a silver plate. I will have to work for my place and continue playing. This is just the beginning,” he said.

“I must thank coach McKinstry for having faith in me but I will work harder in the areas where I am good but also improve where I have weaknesses.”