Government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo has said he will continue blocking users who abuse him on social media platforms, especially Twitter.

Last year, Hillary Innocent Sseguya, a Harvard University student in the United States of America (USA) and a supporter to Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine sued Opondo alongside President Museveni and the Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye for blocking him on Twitter.

On Thursday, Sseguya told court through his appointed agent and lawyer Male Mabirizi that he wants six billion shillings in damages for the blockade.

However, speaking shortly after the court proceedings, Opondo said he will not hesitate to block any user who attempts to ridicule him.

“They may have their own rights but it is a private platform. I opened my account and you joined me. I didn’t ask you to join me. Any of my followers who want to interact must respect me and any other users on that platform. I don’t expect them to disrespect me at any one point,” Opondo said.

In the suit before the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala, the Bobi Wine supporter avers that Opondo and other government officials use their social media platforms to communicate government programs and therefore this means the platforms are no longer private.

“These officials use Twitter handles to relay government information and diplomatic issues. They (handles) lost their privacy and are now public accounts. These accounts are therefore channels used to communicate public information and anyone can respond to them in any way they think is appropriate,” he told court,” Sseguya told court.

When asked to comment on whether his Twitter account is no longer private, Opondo lashed out to those making such allegations as being uninformed.

“The official platforms for communicating government information are circulars, official releases and press releases. Let them tell me when government bought me a phone and sim card to use for its official communication. Even public servants deserve respect,” Opondo said.

“If you want to use my social media account as a source of information, you have a duty to behave reasonably or else I will block you.”

Opondo also labeled lawyer Mabirizi and the Bobi Wine supporter as busybodies who are seeking attention by filing as many cases as possible in courts of law but for nothing.

Asked whether he will heed to directives in case court orders him to unblock the Sseguya, Opondo said he will appeal against the same.