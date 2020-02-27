Vehicle importing company, Yuasa Investments has donated equipment worth five million shillings to Ssekandi Easter football tournament played every year during the Easter season.

Organised by the Vice President of Uganda Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the tournament is aimed at promoting youth talent in Masaka district.

Speaking at the handover of equipment including footballs, gloves, boots and jerseys among others, Ssalongo Ssebanaakitta Masagazi from Yuasa said this was part of their corporate social responsibility activities meant to give back to the community.

“We have been supporting sports in various ways and this is part of it. We think by donating these items, we will help in the promotion of talents especially among the youths in various parts of the country,”Masagazi said.

Speaking in response, the Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi applauded the car importing company for the gesture that he said ought to be emulated by other companies.

“I must appreciate you for continuously supporting sports by sponsoring several events across the country. This will help grow a number of sports in the country but also promote talents among youths,” Ssekandi said.