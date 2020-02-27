Uganda Revenue Authority has started a tax education drive targeting various schools around the country.

On Wednesday, officials from the tax body traversed several schools in the eastern part of the country where they educated students about the benefits of paying taxes.

“This is part of our outreach programs intended to create a tax alert generation. Tax education in schools will also re-awaken students to their citizenry role of paying taxes,” said Isaac Gyagenda, the officer in charge of tax education at URA.

According to URA officials, the move is also aimed at equipping taxpayers with information about tax measures.

“Like in many countries, taxpayers’ behavior in Uganda is still a concern for revenue authorities. Studies have also shown that taxpayer’s compliance can be affected by a number of factors but education is key.”

URA recently said it had witnessed a greater expansion of its tax base because people are beginning to understand their tax obligations and tax rights and consequently paying taxes voluntarily.

Gyagenda said the tax body has established 25 tax clubs around the country and noted the tax education drive will cover the entire country but in a phased manner.

Consequently, a tax cabinet was formed in all secondary schools to continue with the tax messages.

On Wednesday, Uganda Revenue Authority officials moved visited Bukedea Lifeline SS, Busia SS, Bukedea SS, Amus College, Bukedea and Tororo Girls School.