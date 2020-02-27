Female candidates have performed better than their male counterparts in the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) at all levels.

This is according to the results that were released by the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister auditorium.

According to UNEB’s Executive secretary Dan Odongo, the females, although fewer saw off competition from their male colleagues at all levels.

A total of 43,625 female candidates registered from the 2019 UACE. This number constituted 41.8% of the total number of the candidates who sat for the examinations in 2019.

Of this number, 17,907 female candidates (41.4%) passed with at least 3 principle passes, 11,453 female candidates (26.5%) passed with at least 2 principle passes, 8,858 female candidates (20.5%) passed with one principle pass while 4,671(10.7%) female candidates managed 1 subsidiary pass.

373 female students (0.9%) failed to get any principle or subsidiary pass.

This number is better when compared to the 20,830 (34.7%) of the boys candidates who passed with 3 principle passes at all levels and 15,533 (25.9%) who passed with at least 2 principle passes.

TOTAL CANDIDATURE

A total of 104,476 candidates registered for the 2019 UACE from 2,298 centers, which is an improvement, compared to the 99,516 candidates from 2,094 centers in 2018.

The best blind candidate is Kaalalagho Denis from Iganga Secondary School. This one scored B,B,A in History, Christian Religious Education and Literature in English respectively, and subsidiary passes in General Paper and Computer Studies.

The best dyslexic candidate is Mugisha Christine Ahabwe from Gayaza High School with A,E,B in History, Economics and Literature respectively and subsidiary passes in General Paper and Subsidiary Mathematics.

Odongo Joel Joseph from Merryland High School Entebbe was the best deaf candidate. He scored C,O,A in Entrepreneurship Education, Christian Religious Education and Art respectively with subsidiary passes in General Paper and Computer Studies.

Minister of Education Janet Museveni while releasing the results expressed concern about the low number of girls in science combinations despite government’s efforts to invest heavily in sciences and laboratories.

The Minister said that government will now direct resources “equipping science teachers with the right facilitation to enable them teach the candidates better.”

The Minister advised the candidates who didn’t make it their preferable courses in tertiary institutions “not to give up”

“There is always another chance. Those who didn’t make it their favorite courses or tertiary institutions should not despair,” the minister said.