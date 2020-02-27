The just-concluded SWITCH Africa Green conference held at Speke Resort Munyonyo enlightened Uganda’s business potential in the green economy.

Regional policymakers and stakeholders from across seven member states in Africa assembled at Munyonyo in a three-day conference where all discussions were centered towards green business in the African economy.

Business opportunities and investments were also highlighted.

This year’s conference was held under the theme of “Advancing Green Business and Circular Economy in Africa” and it was geared towards supporting and providing services to small and medium enterprises in Africa.

The discussions also tapped into strategies of designing techniques of tapping into green business opportunities in tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and integrated waste management.

United Nations Environment Programme Regional Coordinator of Resource Efficiency Africa office Patrick Mwesigye the green business component aims at supporting transformation towards an inclusive economy by providing services to SME’s that enable them to start and develop resource-efficient and green business based on sustainable practices.

Charles Arden Clarke the Head at One Planet Network Secretariat added that Africa needs to remove barriers that create challenges for the Green business development and said that it is now their main agenda.

The regional meeting is organized by the United Nations Environment Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Environment in Uganda.

Since it’s inception, it has built a pool of resources, knowledge base and expertise within the four priority sectors of agriculture, integrated waste management, manufacturing, and tourism sectors.

It is designed to support seven countries of Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, and Uganda to achieve sustainable development by engaging in the transition towards an inclusive green economy based on sustainable consumption and production patterns.