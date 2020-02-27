Celebrated singer and Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Chameloene has condemned the killings of two people in the light of consultation meetings organized by people power leader and fellow singer, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

On Monday, People Power pressure group claimed that a police truck ran over their supporter Rita Nabukenya, while she rode on a Boda Boda in Nakawa.

On Tuesday, another person identified as Dan Kyeyune was shot in the eye and he died instantly during a commotion to disperse supporters of Bobi Wine who waved at and cheered him in Nansana on his return from Nabukenya’s burial.

Although Kyeyune’s family has claimed their son was an NRM supporter, members of the People Power pressure group insist the deceased was their supporter.

In a statement on his social media pages, Chameleone has condemned the killings of both people, calling upon security personnel to explore more friendly and cautious approaches to situations.

“I’m saddened by the loss of lives of Rita Nabukenya (28 yrs) and Daniel Kyeyune (33yrs). Death by execution must never be taken lightly,” he said.

According to Chameleone, someone should not die because of political consultation.

“Why should someone die because a political consultation must not go on. Is this cost of stopping consultations meaningful? Taking the lives of breadwinners?

Is the cost of sustaining the forces meaningful? and that of making the forces an enemy of the people?” he posed.

“We should encourage a Uganda where we live in peace side by side as brothers and sisters, where hopes and expectations of any of us give us smiles, not pain.

We condemn these deaths, And ask government and security to explore more friendly and cautious approaches to situations,” he added.