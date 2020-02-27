The Inspector-General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has transferred a total of 102 police officers to different positions in the latest changes in the police force.

In a message dated February 25, 2020 and signed by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP),Jesse Kamunanwire, the police director in charge of Human Resource Management CP Timothy Halango has been appointed as a member of the disciplinary standby court to replace CP Olivia Wawire whereas SP Patrick Grace Odokonyero has been sent to Greater Bushenyi as the regional Human Resource officer.

In the latest changes, SP Alfred Owili has been appointed as the deputy commander, Anti Stock Theft Unit(ASTU) which is in charge of dealing with cattle rustlers especially in Karamoja region whereas ASP Wabsoni has been transferred from general duties to ASTU.

DPCs

The latest changes have also seen several District Police Commanders affected and these include SP Bernard Mugerwa who has been transferred from Nebbi to Lira whereas SP George Obia has been transferred from Lira to Nebbi.

The changes have also seen Assistant Superintendent of Police Livingstone Twazagye confirmed as Abim District Police Commander.

Before his transfer to Abim, Twazagye had served as the Crime Intelligence Commander in Kampala Metropolitan South whose headquarters are at Katwe Police Station and is credited for breaking the back of many criminals in his jurisdiction.

OC stations

The changes by Ochola have also seen several Officers in Charge of various Police Stations across the country transferred to new stations.

ASP Bob Owakubariho has been moved from Abach to Naalya whereas ASP Hakim Mugwana has been confirmed as the officer in charge of Soroti Police Station.

Change of Units

In the latest transfers, a total of 15 officers have been transferred from one unit to another and these include ASP Jonan Abangira from general duties to Counter Terrorism whereas ASP Innocent Ndyomugenyi has been sent to Counter Terrorism from general duties.

ASP Barnabas Harelimana from general duties has been sent to Forensics services of the Police Force.

CID

The latest changes have also seen the Criminal Investigations Directorate affected.

Detective Superintendent of Police Herbert Wanyoto has in the latest changes been moved from CID headquarters to Kampala Metropolitan Area as the deputy CID commander whereas D/SP Fred Lumala has been sent to Rwenzori West as deputy regional CID commander.

D/ASP Gloria Rukundo has also been appointed as the divisional CID officer for Katwe whereas D/ASP James Waigo has been moved from Kalerwe Police Station to Kole as the Deputy CID officer.

Spokespersons

The changes have not spared the Public Relations office of the Police Force where SP Diana Nandawula who has been the Kiira region police spokesperson has been sent to the Human Resource Management directorate headquarters at Naguru pending redeployment whereas ASP Lydia Tumushabe has been moved as the spokesperson for Rwenzori West region to Katonga region as the Public Relations Officer.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Paul Kangave who has been the greater Masaka region Police spokesperson has been sent to the Human Resource Directorate headquarters at Naguru pending redeployment whereas ASP Issah Ssemwogerere who was recently the spokesperson for AMISOM police for one year has been appointed the Savannah region police spokesperson.

Since being appointed as the Inspector General of Police in 2018, Ochola has made a number of changes in the police force as one of the ways to improve service delivery but also to improve the image of the force which had been tainted.