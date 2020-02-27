Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the speaker of parliament has summoned the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda over the continued police blockage of Presidential hopefuls from holding consultations even after they have been cleared by the Electoral Commission to do so.

The speaker’s summons comes after Members of parliament expressed concern for their colleague, Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who has been failed from holding any consultations since last month.

“I have failed to understand; we have elections starting in April. I have a duty as an institution to look for 1.5 million candidates and you can not allow me to have a smaller meeting in a hotel or a primary school. So what do we do with the elections to which you have issued a road map and announced?” Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said.

“Why would people continue losing their children, there are children who die in hospitals because drugs have been robbed, but we can not continue losing our children because we are shooting them instead of protecting them,” Busiro County East MP Medard Ssegona argued.

Following the concerns, Kadaga summoned Rugunda to explain the matter in parliament.

“The Prime minister should come and authoritatively address this house. Are people allowed to hold meetings? Because it looks like the police are deploying themselves anyhow. This is not good for democracy,” she said.

“I am beginning to wonder whether we shall have elections, whether candidates will campaign if even sitting MPs cannot organize in their constituencies, really who issues these instructions?” Kadaga wondered.

Police on Monday deployed at Pope Paul Memorial Community Centre in Ndeeba where they blocked Bobi Wine, dispersed his supporters claiming he had not yet fulfilled some of the requirements agreed upon at an earlier joint meeting with Electoral Commission officials and police.

Bobi Wine has failed to consult since last month, having released his consultation program and sought permission from the EC which has been granted.