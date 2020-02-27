Former Presidential press secretary Tamale Mirundi has said that government can no longer control Kyadondo East legislator and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

While appearing on his weekly show on NBS Television on Tuesday morning, Mirundi said that he advised the government to keep a keen eye on Kyagulanyi but they failed and now he is out of their control.

“I wrote a book and gave it to them. Telling them to analyze Bobi Wine. He has now been mishandled and they can’t be handle him now,” Mirundi said.

Mirundi added that he advised government against paying political analysts to trash Kyagulanyi but they instead went ahead and paid them.

“I told them to follow him (Kyagulanyi) closely and they refused. They instead paid people to abuse him how he doesn’t know Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but they forgot that the people he speaks to also don’t know it.” Mirundi added.

Kyagulanyi, who is one presidential hopefuls in the fourth coming 2021 general elections remains topic in the corridors of politics with his ‘People Power’ movement constantly running battles with police.

On Monday this week, police halted another round of Kyagulanyi’s presidential consultations that were scheduled to commence on February 24, 2020 at Pope Paul memorial center in Kampala.

Speaker Rebecca on Wednesday ordered Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda to explain the police crackdown on Kyagulanyi and other opposition leaders.

Edited by David Tumusiime