The two biggest teams currently in the country have continued to take charge of matters on the national team after they contributed the most number of players each to the provisional squad for the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), a tournament for only locally-based players to be hosted by Cameroon from April 4 to 24.

On Thursday, Cranes coach, Johnathan McKinstry announced a 34- man provisional squad for the tournament to be played in Cameroon and the three teams that currently are top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League led the pack, with on form tax collectors contributing seven players whereas Vipers and KCCA have each contributed six players in the squad.

Speaking at the naming of the squad, McKinstry also said these players will play in a three-nation tournament involving Mali and Zambia that will be used as a preparation for CHAN.

“There is a balance in the team. We have defensive resilience and options in attack. We can do better than at the previous Chan tournament. We have enough firepower in the squad,” McKinstry said.

“We want to do better. The target is first to move beyond group stages then, who knows we shall progress beyond. We have planned a three-nation trial tournament in late March 2020 where already Mali and Zambia have confirmed,” he added.

The squad announced has a number of youngsters including on form SC Villa left-back, Derrick Ndahiro, KCCA FC’s Herbert Achai, Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto and Samuel Kato.

CHAN provisional squad

Goal Keepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (Bright Stars)

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Julius Poloto (KCCA).

Forwards: Samson Kigozi (Police), Viani Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Joackim Ojera (URA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Crowmwell Rwothomio (URA), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City)