Benon Okwenje has been appointed as the General Manager, Financial Markets at Centenary Bank.

According to a statement by the financial institution, Okwenje will champion the development and implementation of the bank’s financial markets strategic plans; manage, promote, control and coordinate its financial markets business.

Prior to this appointment, he was a Fixed Income Trader at Stanbic Bank Uganda for three years, since 2017.

Okwenje also possesses international exposure from NYLIFE Securities – (A New York Life Insurance Company), where he worked as an Investor Relations Associate between January 2001 – Jan 2002; Bank of New York- Corporate Finance Unit, where he served as a New York Trust

Associate between July 2000 – January 200.

He holds a Bachelor of Science from Leonard N. Stern School of Business, New York University

Okwenje is currently the Chairman of ACI Financial Markets Association and a registered representative with the National Association of Securities Dealers.