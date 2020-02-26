The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is set to release the results of the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

According to a statement that has been accessed by Nile Post, the results will be released from the President’s office auditorium where the Ministry of Education Janet Museveni and officials from UNEB will be expected to be handed the results and talk to the press about the performance.

“The Minister of Education and Sports shall release 2019 UACE results on Thursday 27th February, 2020, 10 am,” The statement reads in part.

A total of 104,481 students sat for UACE exams in 2019 compared with the 99,672 that sat for the same exams in 2018.

Candidates will be able to get access to their results using a USSD that will be provided by UNEB as soon as the exams are released.