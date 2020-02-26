United Bank for Africa- Group’s Martin Che, while in Uganda, paid a visit to the Prime Minister’s office to discuss the possibility of a new partnership between the bank and the Government of Uganda. During the meeting, Mr. Che addressed UBA’s intentions and desire to manage the government issued Youth Livelihood Fund (YLF), which is currently being handled by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Che, who was recently appointed UBA Group’s Regional Chief Executive Officer (RCEO) for the Central, Eastern, and South African (CESA) region, said in the meeting, that the bank has had experience managing such funds, through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) entrepreneurship programme.

He also added saying that the bank would ensure sustainable management of this Youth Livelihood Fund and see to equal distribution of available resources to the unemployed youth in Uganda.

YLF was designed by the government of Uganda and implemented by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) in the 2013/2014 Financial Year to respond to existing challenges of unemployment among the youth.

During his visit to the Ugandan subsidiary, Mr. Che also met with a number of the bank’s partners i.e. The Nigerian High Commission, Ministry of Finance, Uganda National Oil Company Limited (UNOC), Mogas Uganda, Ministry of Transport, Dott Services, Ruparelia Group, among others to discuss possibilities of developing new business and value add to the already existing partnerships held with the bank.

At the start of Mr. Che’s tenure as RCEO, his main goal for the Bank was to take the CESA Region to new heights, exceeding customer’s expectations with improved service delivery.