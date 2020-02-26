By Sarah Namata

A festival to empower girls and young women about how to protect themselves from getting unwanted pregnancies, early marriages and making wise choices about their bodies is set to be launched. This is the She Festival by the Ugandan Youth and Adolescents Forum (UYAHF).

UYAHF together with musicians Mun G and Kabenge are to travel different places encouraging girls to fight for their freedom. These musicians had been chosen to be the “she decides” icons using their music to teach young girls and opening up their minds.

Beginning in Mbale district on March 02, 2020, the forum will travel all over the country. The Eastern region was chosen because many cases of sexual harassment, rape, and forced early marriages have been reported there. The festival will endeavor to teach young girls and women their rights and how to stand up for them.

According to Dr Ben Kibirige, a member Uganda Youth and Adolescents Health Forum, many girls face these challenges and more. He said that many young girls and women do not have accurate information about their bodies. Many also do not have access to sex education classes.

Dr Kibirige said that the festival aims to make sure that as many women will now have access to this information so they can live better lives.

A youth Patricia Kisakye who attended the launch said that parents are often reluctant to give their children sex education lessons. Young women are forced to seek out this information for themselves and sometimes receive untruths.

UYAHF Executive Director Winnie Opio said the festival will aim to encourage young women to speak out about their challenges. The festival will aim to teach those with lifelong conditions like. HIV/AIDS how to live healthier lives and protect themselves and their loved ones. The ultimate goal is to eliminate some of the impediments that ruin women’s lives.

According to UNICEF, in Uganda 40% of young females get married before they reach adult age of 18 years.