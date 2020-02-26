Police in Mbalwa, Wakiso district has kicked off a hunt for a 16-year-old former convict for stealing a one-year-old baby and disappearing with it.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Tuesday at Mbalwa zone, Namugongo division, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district when Flavia Kobusingye, 29 left her one-year-old baby with Judith Akech, 16 a neighbor as she went to a nearby market to buy foodstuffs but on return, both were nowhere to be seen.

“On return, she found Akech had disappeared with the baby prompting her to report the matter to police,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to police investigations, Akech is a former convict after serving a year’s sentence at Kampiringisa remand home over theft.

“Her mother who is studying at Uganda Christian University took Akech to a church where she requested that they help keep her until she finishes school since she is a single mother,”Owoyesigyire said.

He added that investigations have indicated that Akech has been calling colleagues she was with, in Kampiringisa and it is suspected that she stole the baby to show off to her colleagues.

“We are looking for both Akech and the baby.”