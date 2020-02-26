Both the army and police have denied any wrongdoing in the case where a man was shot dead on Tuesday evening in Nansana, Wakiso district along the Kampala- Hoima road.

A man identified as Daniel Kyeyune was shot dead in the eye on Tuesday evening at Masitowa stage in Nansan municipality as police in a joint operation with Local Defence Unit personnel dispersed People Power supporters who had gathered to cheer the convoy of Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine as he returned from the burial of another supporter, Ritah Nabukenya in Kiboga district.

According to eyewitnesses, as security dispersed the crowd in Nansana, Kyeyune was shot dead in the eye.

This narrative was carried by People Power supports including Kyagulanyi who blamed security of shooting dead his supporter.

“This evening as we returned from the burial of Ritah Nabukenya who was murdered by police yesterday, police and LDU personnel shot at the crowd of people who were waving at me around Nansana. Our brother, Dan Kyeyune died on spot. Others sustained severe injuries,”Bobi Wine tweeted.

However, the spokesperson for LDUs, Maj.Bilal Katamba denied the claims that Kyeyune had been shot dead by Local Defence Unit personnel as was being alleged.

“It is not true. Our LDU officers have not shot anyone in Nansana,” Maj Katamba told the Nile Post.

He, however, said he had been made aware of investigations being carried out by Police that he said would help shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Later, a police statement indicated that the circumstances under which the People Power supporter was shot dead are still mysterious and that investigations have kicked off to find out what had exactly happened.

““Police in Nasana has registered an incident of murder by shooting around Masitowa, Nansana and a hit and run accident involving our officer this evening The motive of the shooting is not yet established. However, the body of the victim has been taken to city mortuary Mulago,” a statement from police read.

Going by the statements from both security agencies, all deny any wrongdoing in the gruesome shooting that led to the death of Daniel Kyeyune.

The Nile Post has however learnt that there is a crisis meeting currently going on at the Central Police Station in Kampala over the same incident as details are still scanty.