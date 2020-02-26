Moroccan giants, Wydad Cassablanca have fired former Cranes coach, Sebastien Desabre only a month after joining the team.

Desabre was on January 18 announced as the new coach for Wydad Cassablanca but on Tuesday, he was replaced by Spanish international, Juan Carlos Garrido .

The Frenchman confirmed his sacking in a statement on his social media pages.

“On this day, I am coming to the end of my sports collaboration with Wydad Casablanca. During this period of transition when I agreed to help out my heart club, we were able to despite the difficulties encountered qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and continue to remain at the top of the championship,”Desabre said in a statement.

Problems

The Frenchman has not lived long at the Moroccan club and to many pundits; it was long overdue after a string of dismal results for his team.

Before his sacking, Desabre’s team had gone five games without a win, prompting the club officials to get fed up of his tactics.

It is however rumored that the Frenchman is set to be named as Ivory Coast’s new coach, succeeding Ibrahim Kamara who was dismissed earlier this month.

Journeyman

In the last few years, Sebastien Desabre has proved to be a journeyman after moving from several teams across the continent.

In 2017, he left Egyptian club Ismaily to join Uganda as the national team coach but last year, he left form moneybags, Pyramids FC in Egypt.

However, only five months in charge, he was sacked before he joined Wydad Cassablanca but he has not lasted more than a month.

He is now set to join Ivory Coast’s national team.

Born on August 2, 1976 at Valence, France, Desabre has a rich football coaching background that dates back as far as 2004 as an assistant coach at French side ESC Rocheville to 2006 when he was elevated to full coach.

In 2010, Desabre joined Ivory Coast giants ASEC Mimosas up to 2012 when he joined Cameroon top-flight club, Cotton Sport Garoua.

He has also steered the wheels for top-flight clubs in Tunisia, Angola, United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Egypt.

His adventure in a number of countries has enabled Desabre become linguist as he can speak French, Arabic and English.