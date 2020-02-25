Businessman, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia has been appointed as the first honorary Consul of the Republic of Nepal to Uganda, the Nile Post has learnt.

The appointment was made by Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the Nepalese president before Sudhir presented his credentials to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

This website has also learnt that a formal ceremony will take place next month in Kampala as the South Asian landlocked country opens its first consulate in Uganda.

When contacted for a comment, Sudhir confirmed the development but said it was too early to divulge more information.

The move is aimed at strengthening economic and political ties between the two countries.

Nepal now joins a host of many other countries that have opened up consulates in Uganda in the past few years including Gambia, Malaysia and Slovenia among others.

Israel, which was one of the first countries to open an embassy in Uganda a few years ago promised to reopen it after it was closed by then-president Idi Amin and following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, the same was emphasized.

About Nepal

Nepal, officially called the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, is a landlocked country in South Asia.

It is located mainly in the Himalayas, but also includes parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain and has a population of 26.4 million.

It borders China in the North and India in the South, East and West.

Nepal is one of the major contributors to UN peacekeeping missions.