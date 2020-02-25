Anne Juuko has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for Stanbic Bank Uganda according to a statement released on Tuesday afternoon by the financial institution.

Juuko according to the statement has been appointed by the Stanbic Bank Uganda’s board of directors.

“Throughout her career, Ms Juuko has exhibited exemplary performance, winning the highly coveted accolades such as the Primary Dealer of the Year award for six consecutive years. She has also demonstrated exceptional leadership and stellar performance that will see her set to achieve Stanbic Bank Uganda’s strategy and vision,” the statement said noting that she brings a wealth of experience spanning 20 years in the financial industry.

She joined Standard Bank Group, the mother company for Stanbic Bank Uganda eight years ago as the head of global market but was later appointed as the head of Corporate Investment Banking at Standard Bank in Namibia.

Juuko holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University, a master’s degree in strategic planning from Herriot Watt Business School in Edinburg, Scotland.

She started her banking career in 2001, and worked in various roles before being appointed as Vice President, Head Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities at Citibank Uganda Limited and was later seconded to Citibank Kenya as Vice President, Customer Sales and Derivatives Marketing. She later joined Stanbic Bank in 2012.

Anne Juuko replaces Patrick Mweheire who has been elevated to the position of regional chief executive, Standard Bank Group and will be sitting in Nairobi.

In the new position, Mweheire will be responsible for Standard Bank Group’s growth strategy in East Africa which comprises Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

During his six years as CEO of Stanbic Bank Uganda, Mweheire’s leadership saw the bank’s growth to become the leading commercial bank in Uganda.