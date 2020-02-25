President Yoweri Museveni has gifted his former press secretary Tamale Mirundi with a ride believed to be worth shs 300m.

Nile Post has established that the car is a black Mitsubishi Pajero with registration number UG 4008C

While appearing on his weekly show on NBS Television on Tuesday morning, Mirundi confirmed the news and took his moderator, Kazibwe Bashir for a quick tour.

“I worked for a lot for him. I am a good friend of the President. This was like a replacement because my car was too old,” Mirundi said.

Mirundi said that the car was a gift for the efforts he put in while still working as a press secretary at the State House.

Mirundi also revealed that his contract is also still intact at the State House despite efforts by a section of those around the President to have it terminated.

“The President renewed my contract despite me not being there. They have tried to persuade him into terminating it but he refused,” Tamale said.

Tamale Mirundi was President Museveni’s press secretary for 12 years. Mirundi, self described as President Museveni’s “barking dog” was let go in 2012 and replaced by his long time deputy Lindah Nabusayi, also a former journalist with Daily Monitor and The Weekly Observer.

President Museveni reassigned Mirundi a presidential advisor on media.

Mirundi said that unlike others that have been given cars by the President, his case is different because he got its card while others didn’t.

Asked if this is not a ploy by President Museveni to tame his growing popularity among the public, Mirundi said this is a token of appreciation and not a move to dim his light.

“I have always been a friend to the President. The only problem is that he is not reachable but the President never forgets those that serve him well,” Mirundi said.