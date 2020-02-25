Police has in an additional statement said that the dead ‘People Power’ supporter Ritah Nabukenya was not wearing red at the time of the accident on Monday morning.

On Monday February 24, 2020, Nabukenya, a People Power supporter succumbed to injuries at Mulago National Referral hospital following an accident along Naguru Road behind Nakawa Market.

Initial reports that police has debunked as inaccurate suggested that Nabukenya had been knocked by by a police patrol vehicle had knocked a motorcycle she was riding on.

Police said that Nabukenya lost her life following a collision with another motorcycle and that the accident didn’t involve their patrol vehicles.

In the statement released on Tuesday morning, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said that Nabukenya was not dressed in red at the time of the accident.

Enanga said Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine deliberately orchestrated this narrative for his own political ends.

“At the time of the double bodaboda crash, the victim was putting on a black light trouser, with a cream blouse and there was nothing like a red cap or T-shirt associated with Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi supporters,” Enanga said.

“It is our position that the narrative carried out by Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi was a deliberate and orchestrated attempt to cover up the fact that the victim died from crash injuries, caused by the bodaboda accident, for his political leverage.”

Enanga said that the victim was only identified at 1pm after being announced dead at Mulago.

Enanga said that Police is stepping up efforts to track down the two riders of the bodabodas and also locate the hidden motorcycles. He said that their patrol car is also stationed Jinja road police as they analyze the CCTV footage.

“We are meanwhile analyzing the CCTV footages and investigating why the crew members on the patrol car failed to secure the motorcycles and also apprehend the suspects,”

This is not the first time that mystery surrounds a ‘People Power’ supporter’s death.

Last year, there was controversy regarding the death of singer Ziggy Wyne who was close to Bobi Wine. After his mysterious death, People Power supporters claimed that he had been tortured to death by Police.

It was later found that the singer had been involved in a motorcycle accident while riding on the northern bypass and sustained injuries that led to his death.