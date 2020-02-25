One person has been shot dead in a commotion around Masitowa in Nansana, Wakiso District.

According to a statement from Police, the name of the deceased has not yet been obtained but his body has been taken to Mulago Mortuary.

Police also maintain they can not confirm the motive of the shooting as yet.

“Police in Nasana has registered an incident of murder by shooting around Masitowa, Nansana and a hit and run accident involving our officer this evening The motive of the shooting is not yet established. However, the body of the victim has been taken to city mortuary Mulago,” a statement from police reads in part.

“In the hit and run case, our officer, who is the OC-Operations at Nansana Police is admitted to Mulago hospital with serious injuries. We will avail details at the earliest.”

Reports had earlier hinted that the deceased was part of a group that was escorting Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and was shot while a combination of police and LDU personnel dispersed supporters of Bobi Wine.

However, Nile Post contacted Maj Bilal Yusuf Katamba, the LDU spokesperson who denied the claims.

“It is not true the LDU officers have shot anyone in Nansana,” Maj Katamba claimed.

People Power digital spokesperson Ssasi Marvin, counterclaims that the deceased is a people power supporter who was shot in the fracas as LDU personnel dispersed people escorting Bobi Wine.

“Local Defence Unit (LDU) operatives in Nansana have shot three of our#PeoplePowercomrades who were escorting Hon. Kyagulanyi and team from the burial of Ritah. One of them has died and the 2nd one is fighting for his life. We’ll disclose the details later after getting in touch with their family,” he said.

According to Ssasi, people had gathered to cheer on Bobi Wine as he returned from the burial of Ritah Nabukenya, who the political pressure group claim was run over by a police patrol van in Nakawa on Monday.

Police have since denied the claims, stating that the Nabukenya was involved in Boda Boda collusion and died of injuries sustained in the process.

Police claim the patrol van only helped carry Nabukenya to Mulago where she passed on later.