The Anti-Corruption Unit in State House, in conjunction with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in the Uganda Police Force, are investigating officials and suppliers from the districts of Namisindwa, Manafwa, Butebo, Apac and Jinja Municipality for allegedly making payment of over Shs.2 billion in their respective areas, under unclear circumstances.

Appearing before the Head of the Anti-Corruption Unit, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, in her Parliamentary Buildings Office yesterday, the officials were informed that preliminary investigations had revealed that between 22nd and 24th January 2020, Apac Municipal Council paid Shs.762,211,000/= to Ligation International Ltd and Otap Ltd while Jinja Municipal Council paid Shs.120 million to United for Development SACCO under unclear circumstances.

Lt. Col. Nakalema further disclosed that between 11th June 2019 to 20th January 2020, Namisindwa Local Government made a payment totaling to Shs.495,464,504/= to 3 entities namely United Development SACCO, Samix Uganda Ltd, and Zedkol Financial Services Ltd.

Lt. Col. Nakalema pointed out that other preliminary investigations point to Manafwa District Local Government as having paid Shs.543,861,592/= to 2 groups namely United for Development SACCO and Samix Uganda Ltd while Butebo District Local Government released Shs. 175,853,929/= to Samix Uganda Ltd, Ligation International Ltd, Otap Ltd, and Zedkol Financial Services Ltd.

The suspected officials from the five districts are currently under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. They include, among others, Ongom Charles Dominic, Ogwal Denis who is Chief Finance Officer in Apac Municipal Council, Ssebudde Joseph, Nyangoma Jane, Kafifi Ronald, Waidhuuba Ronald, Ongom John Stephen, Francis Odap, Otai Charles, Okello Samuel, and Robert Mulondo.

Lt. Col. Nakalema further said that they will soon weed out the corrupt officials in Central and Local Government Ministries.

“Very soon, we will wipe out corrupt officials from the Ministry of Finance and Local Government. It is our responsibility as individuals to reveal their secret,” she vowed.

Local Government Permanent Secretary, Mr. Benjamin Kumumanya, castigated the connivance between Local and Central Government officials in aspects of corruption.