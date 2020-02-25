MTN Uganda has unveiled a convenient and easy channel for business customers to join and access different offers from MTN by way of self service. This is a concerted effort to empower customers to take care of their needs and to save time spent walking to service centers, as they will now take business into their own hands.

With this new self-help business solution, customers in search of business solutions simply have to dial *177# to enjoy easy access to MTN Business offers as opposed to visiting the service centres.

Until now, business customers have been accessing MTN Business solutions through service centers only. Therefore, this initiative will give them the ability to access all their business solutions and support at their fingertips, in the comfort of their premises, homes, offices or wherever they are, hence saving them a lot of time that they spend queuing up at the service centres.

Business customers should simply dial *177# to join and thereafter purchase bundles such as Business Combo bundles, Unlimited Internet bundles and Fixed line bundles among other services provided by MTN Business.

While addressing the press at the launch, Mr. Ibrahim Senyonga, the General Manager MTN Business said “With this new innovation, our customers will have less business being in a service center as we open up the ability for them to address their needs remotely on their own”.

Senyonga further noted that the initiative is tailored towards fostering convenience, saving time and improving the MTN Business customer service experience.