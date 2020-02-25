By Racheal Namuyanja

The two men who recently stormed parliament from the visitors’ gallery on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 have been released on bail.

The two men identified as Dafaala Ssenjaako and Charles Mutaasa Kafeero on Tuesday appeared before Fatuma Nabirye, the City Hall grade one Magistrates court and released on a cash bail of one million shillings each.

The two were charged with malicious damage of property and criminal trespass into parliament premises.

The duo however told court that following their arrest, they were tortured which and have not received any medication and asked court to release them temporarily so they could get medication.

“They tortured my ribs, head and stomach. I am currently vomiting blood but have been denied access to our personal doctors,” Ssenjako told court.

According to their lawyer, Nathan Mpenje, when a suspect encounters any forms of torture, the case against them is supposed to be dropped and he therefore asked court to do the same for his clients.

“They were tortured at the time of their arrest but also in police cells. Under the human rights enforcement Act 2019, section 11, once a suspect is tortured and he brings it to the attention of court that he was tortured or subjected to un degrading treatment, court has no choice but to declare the proceedings a nullity and acquit the accused person,” Mpenje told court.

The trial magistrate subsequently released the duo on bail.