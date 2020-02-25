Government has reinstated the mandatory and periodic inspection of all vehicles on Ugandan roads, the Nile Post has learnt.

In 2015, government sealed a deal with Swiss company, Societe Generale De Surveillance (SGS) to start mandatory vehicle inspection services of all automobiles imported and operating in Uganda but the move collapsed.

However, on Monday, cabinet sitting at Entebbe State House approved the mandatory inspection of all vehicles.

“Cabinet sat and approved the mandatory and periodic motor vehicle inspection services,” read in part a statement by the Uganda Media Centre.

According to the statement, the move was influenced by the need for improvement of road safety through periodic testing for vehicle roadworthiness that ensures sound fleet of vehicles on Ugandan roads.

“The benefits also include enhanced revenue collection through ensuring that every vehicle is compliant to all statutory requirements, control of air pollution from vehicles, monitoring the vehicle population in the country including stolen vehicles and keeping a clean database since the inspection database will be linked to motor vehicle registration system and vehicle tracking system,” the statement read.

According to government, the mandatory inspection of vehicles will also help create jobs as over 200 people will be employed at the inspection centres all over the country.

Uganda last carried out mandatory vehicle inspections in the early 1990s, according to the Uganda Road Sector Support Initiative report.

Despite sealing a deal with SGS to carry out the mandatory inspection of all vehicles, the move faced stiff resistance from members of the public and parliament.

Legislators recently said the mandatory inspection was another way of imposing indirect taxes on Ugandans who are already paying other taxes.

For a couple of years, several inspection centres on various roads in the country have been redundant after plans for inspection were halted.

Inspections classifications

Medium and heavy goods vehicles including tractors and all vehicles licensed as: Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs), private omnibuses, temporary public omnibus, rental vehicles, town taxicabs, country taxicabs and tourist agents vehicles, will all be subjected to a six-month inspection.

Motorcycles, private cars and dual purpose vehicles and light good vehicles will be subjected to a 12-month inspection period.

Officials from the Ministry of Works recently said motorists are supposed to pay Shs Shs46, 000 for motorcycle inspection, Shs93, 000 for small vehicles and Shs125, 000 for minibuses.