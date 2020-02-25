Singer Chris Evans Kaweesi has gone back on his word and crawled back to singer Rema Namakula after he vowed not to deal with her unless she apologized publicly.

Rema embarrassed Chris Evans on stage during her valentine’s day event at Hotel Africana when she abandoned the song abruptly and stormed off the stage after Evans introduced Kenzo’s name in the lyrics of their duet dubbed ‘linda’.

As a result, Evans gave Rema an ultimatum of five days to apologise to him publicly or else he would unleash a number of secrets and as well never sing with her on stage.

However, Chris Evans has turned back on his word, instead of creeping back to Rema with the two seen sharing a stage once again, yet Rema is yet to meet the conditions of the ultimatum.

“This is not cowardice but I left things to be just like a real man. I am a man of peace and I would not want people to find m fighting with women. Rema said she did not do anything to me, I take it and let us move on,” Evans said.

“I saw no use to cling on the apology because she claims she did not do anything wrong. Maybe I overreacted. Let us not push war but peace. Let us leave this to the past. I may have misunderstood her actions,” he added.