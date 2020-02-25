Proscovia Musoke, the mother to singers; Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleone, Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel, Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso and the late Emmanuel Mayanja alias AK47 has trashed an apology from faded singer Gerald Muwonge alias Clever J.

Clever J who is also a cousin of the Mayanjas had gone to apologise for renegading from the family that took care of him but met stiff resistance from Ms. Musoke who accused him of being a no show during the burial of her late son, AK 47.

“I loved Muwonge (Clever J) so much, but Emma died and Muwonge did not even step here. He came to bury and stood very far away, he could not even come to comfort me,” Ms. Musoke rattled.

“Muwonge was the one who babysat Emma, the whole world came to mourn Emma, but Muwonge of all people was a no show. I have no biological relationship with Muwonge but I loved him so much, the reason I can not forgive him for doing this,” she added.

However, Chameloene’s father Gerard Mayanja accepted Clever J’s apology and said the family forgave him.

“He now knows what our issues have been and the fact that he has come to apologise, it is important he gets forgiveness,’ Gerard Mayanja said.

AK47 died on March 16, 2015, after falling in a bathroom.

According to Chameleone’s manager, Robert Nkuke, the deceased was found bleeding in the bathroom at around 8 pm and rushed to Nsambya Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.