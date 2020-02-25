The president advisor on media issues, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has hinted that the People Power pressure group leader and Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has no interest whatsoever to hold consultation meetings.

According to Mirundi, the consultation meetings Bobi Wine is pushing for are secondary and he would not be able to hold them successfully if given green light.

Mirundi argues that Bobi’s primary objective is to trigger panic within government circles and drive them into making mistakes that would give him mileage.

“What will Bobi Wine say in his consultation meetings? Nothing. He is not interested, for him, a flop is good, in the process you kill a person and then he and his supporters will use that for a whole year,” Mirundi opined.

Mirundi claims Bobi Wine is on the right side since he has been cleared by the Electoral Commission(EC) but the police are defying its orders.

“The EC is a government agency, which has cleared Bobi Wine, but another government agency is defying it. Who benefits? Of course Bobi Wine,” he added.

On Monday, Police deployed heavily at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel in Ndeeba where the legislator is scheduled to have a consultative meeting about his 2021 presidential bid.

Addressing journalists on Monday, deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye said following the botched consultative meeting in Kasangati, the legislator together with security agencies and the Electoral Commission had a meeting in which Bobi Wine proposed a 10 point strategy to be followed but according to Namaye, this has up to now not been submitted to the law enforcement body.

“However, these strategies have not been submitted to the police. On January 31 and February 18, 2020, the director operations wrote to remind honorable Kyagulanyi to submit these proposals but this has not been done,” Namaye said.

Meanwhile, Police have denied reports that their patrol vehicle knocked dead a People Power supporter on Monday morning.

On Monday morning, there were reports that a police patrol vehicle had knocked dead Ritah Nabukenya as she rode on a motorcycle.

“Police officers in a patrol vehicle saw comrade Rita Nabukenya donning our attire, drove after her and knocked her dead in broad daylight,”MP Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine tweeted.

However, in a statement, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyeigyire admitted there was an incident in Nakawa behind the market towards the division headquarters but noted it didn’t involve their patrol vehicles.