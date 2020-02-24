Police in Kampala have arrested a woman with a number of items suspected to have been stolen from pedestrians on various Kampala roads.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Anisha Arinaitwe, 28 was arrested from Bakuli after an earlier arrest of a phone snatcher who led police to Arinaitwe’s home.

“On January 4, 2020, Rosette Atuhaire,32 a marketing officer for Fresh Dairy company and a resident of Nyonyi garden, Kololo 4 parish reported a case of theft of her mobile phone by an unknown person near Kololo airstrip. Investigations kicked off and two people including Eric Ssengoba, 16 and Andrew Sserwadda, 18 were arrested,” Owoyesigyire said.

The police mouthpiece says that the two suspects then led security operatives to Arinaitwe’s home in Bakuli who is said to have sold the Nokia phone to the two male suspects.

“Police arrested Arinaitwe and a search was carried out at her home where 50 sim cards, 51 phone covers, 12 lady handbags and wallets, three national IDs, a passport, an ATM card, eight phone chargers and two mobile phones were recovered.”

Owoyesigyire said Milly Nalubega,25, a businesswoman later came to Kololo police station to follow up on the matter on her stolen phone and it was found out that it was among the two that had been recovered from Arinaitwe’s home.

He noted that the main buyer of these stolen phones identified as Meddie who operates in Kisenyi Bus Park is currently on the run as police is looking for him.

Dark spots

There are so many dark spots in the city that police has pointed as being dangerous to pedestrians especially in the rush hours.

Places such as Ben Kiwanuka Street, Clock Tower, Kibuye stretch, Namirembe Road, Yusuf Lule Road, Nakivubo Mews, Fairway traffic lights and Mackay Road among others where people need to be watchful in evening hours, during traffic and morning hours.