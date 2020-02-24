Tax body, Uganda Revenue Authority and Huawei have donated a full-fledged computer laboratory to Tororo Girls School as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

According to Ian Rumanyika, the acting Assistant Commissioner in charge of Public and Corporate affairs at URA, the computers will assist the beneficiaries get quality education through skilling the future generation in ICT skills.

“URA has over the years taken a social stand to carry out Corporate Social Responsibility as a way of effecting social change in the communities in which she operates. This has helped build public confidence in the organization, created rapport and changed compliance behaviour within the taxpaying community,”Rumanyika said.

He said that for a school to benefit it must be government-owned but also tax compliant.

The tax body also promised to launch a tax club at the school to be added on the over 43 tax clubs across the country.

“We are building a tax alert generation that is more responsible and understands why they have to pay taxes.”

URA through the school outreach programme has pledged to work with the Education Ministry and Huawei technologies in inculcating a tax-paying culture among the potential taxpayers.

“Five to 10 years from now, you will be sitting in the positions we are in and you will be responsible citizens that need to choose to be willing and compliant taxpayers. Your future is bright,” Rumanyika said.

Angel Zhoulixue, Huawei’s Chief Finance Officer said the move is intended to enhance ICT skills among the school-going community.

“It is never too late for you young ladies of Tororo girls to be like us on this side of the table or even better,” she advised.

Hellen Wataba the school headmistress appreciated the gesture from the tax body and the technology company.

“We had a few workings computers in our computer lab, yet the school accommodates over 1600 students. This has, therefore, come in at the right time when we are introducing the new curriculum that emphasizes practical skilling,”Wetaba said.