The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces’ (UPDF) Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS), Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu has expressed his gratitude to Ugandan troops serving in Somalia for their contribution in changing the security situation of Somalia.

He said the country has been made peaceful from once referred to as the most dangerous place in the world to a relatively peaceful country with many opportunities for its nationals and other people with interests in the Horn of Africa country.

“We are happy with what you are doing here. Wherever the UPDF has gone, they have appropriately raised the Ugandan flag high. Everybody recognizes your efforts. I appreciate and congratulate you for your diligent service,” said Lt Gen Musanyufu.

He made the remarks while addressing UPDF Officers at a Forward Operating Base (FOB) of Baledogle, 102 Km North West of Mogadishu.

The general who is on a working visit in Somalia was received at the FOB by the Deputy Ugandan Battle Group Twenty-Seven (BG XXVII) Commander Col SE Okiror, along with other Senior and Junior Staff Officers of the battle group.

The Joint Chief of Staff was accompanied by Sector One Commander Brig Gen Richard Otto, Contingent Military Information Officer Lt Col Dan M Mpanga, Senior and Junior Officers from both Sector One and Uganda’s Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA).