Police have denied reports that their patrol vehicle knocked dead a People Power supporter on Monday morning.

On Monday morning, there were reports that a police patrol vehicle had knocked dead Ritah Nabukenya as she road on a motorcycle.

“Police officers in a patrol vehicle saw comrade Rita Nabukenya donning our attire, drove after her and knocked her dead in broad daylight,”MP Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine tweeted.

People Power spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi added, “She was on a boda in Nakawa this morning. A police truck saw her, chased after them and run over her. She is dead.”

However, in a statement released on Monday afternoon, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyeigyire admitted there was an incident in Nakawa behind the market towards the division headquarters but noted it didn’t involve their patrol vehicles.

“In the accident, motorcycle registration number UEY 675P was trying to overtake our patrol vehicle number UP 4841, but unfortunately collided with another motorcycle whose registration was not captured immediately because the rider fled the scene,”Owoyesigyire said.

“The passenger on motorcycle number UEY 675P, later identified as Nabukenya Ritah, a resident of Bunamwaya, sustained serious injuries after she fell off the motorcycle.”

Owoyesigyire said their patrol vehicle then rushed Nabukenya to Mulago hospital where she succumbed to injuries she had sustained during the accident and passed on.

The police mouthpiece said they have recorded statements from eyewitnesses at the accident scene and the 999 patrol vehicle crew and all are corresponding.

“It is not true that they were being chased by our patrol vehicle. Traffic police at Jinja road Police has now opened up inquiries into the matter with the aim of ascertaining what exactly happened. We are also looking for the other rider who is still on the run.”

Last year, there was a controversy regarding singer Ziggy Wyne who was close to Bobi Wine that the People Power supporters claimed had been tortured to death by police.

However, it was later found out that the singer had got a motorcycle accident while riding on the northern bypass and sustained serious injuries that led to his death.