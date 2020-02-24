City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has donated Shs 10 million towards the inauguration of the Church of Uganda Archbishop Samuel Kazimba Mugalu.

Sudhir handed over the 10m cheque to chairperson of the organizing committee Ruth Nankabirwa in Kampala.

The committee is looking for Shs 1.16 billion for the religious function.

Dr. Kazimba will officially be enthroned as Archbishop of the Church of Uganda at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe on March 1.

He takes over from the Rt. Rev. Dr. Stanley Ntagali who is due for retirement after clocking 65 years of age.

The presiding bishop at the enthronement, according to the church, will be the Dean of the Province, who is the longest-serving bishop in the Church at that time.

A total of 37 bishops from dioceses across the country are expected to attend the ceremony.