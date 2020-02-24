Police have said Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has not fulfilled all conditions to allow him consult voters about his presidential aspirations.

On Monday, Police deployed heavily at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel in Ndeeba where the legislator is scheduled to have a consultative meeting about his 2021 presidential bid.

Addressing journalists on Monday, deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye said following the botched consultative meeting in Kasangati, the legislator together with security agencies and the Electoral Commission had a meeting in which Bobi Wine proposed a 10 point strategy to be followed but according to Namaye, this has up to now not been submitted to the law enforcement body.

“However, these strategies have not been submitted to police. On January 31 and February 18, 2020, the director operations wrote to remind honorable Kyagulanyi to submit these proposals but this has not been done,”Namaye said.

“The police therefore still awaits the assurance that there shall be an effort to respect law and order by abiding with agreed-upon strategies in order to embark on the team’s consultative meeting schedule.”

Police insist that unless the said strategies that Bobi Wine allegedly promised to present to the law enforcement body are seen, his consultative meetings hang in balance.

On January 6, police arrested Bobi Wine as he attempted to hold a consultative meeting in Kasangati that was deemed unlawful for being in an open space that was a “security threat”.

Following that meeting that was never allowed to happen, Bobi Wine said he would start having regular meetings with the law enforcement body but it seems the collision between the two is far from over.

Since declaring his intentions to vie for the highest office in the land, the Kyadondo East legislator has not read from the same page with security agencies that have not only banned his music concerts but also not allowed his consultations to continue.