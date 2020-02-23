The World Human Resource Development Congress that is celebrated in the USA, UK, Europe, Africa, GCC, and Asia has named Dr.Peter Kimbowa as one of the 101 most influential HRD coaches in the world.

Kimbowa received the citation at Celebrations to mark 28years of the World HRD congress that took place at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai, India.

Dr. R. Bhatia the founder of the world sustainability Congress said that the awardees were identified after an international research process undertaken by the research cell which consists of Post Graduates in History & Management with over 5 years research experience, an iconic job that produced a shortlist of Individuals who are doing extraordinary work. The shortlist was then reviewed by a Jury comprising of senior professionals from all over the globe.

Chairman of the jury, Professor Indira Parikh, Ex Dean of IIM Ahmedabad & President – Antardisha, spoke of Dr. Peter Kimbowa as a leader who has set a big example for transformation and change not only in Africa but also around the globe.

Dr. Kimbowa is the Founder and Team leader CEO Summit – a private sector Think Tank in Uganda, Founder and Team leader CAP – the CEO Apprenticeship Program (CAP) jointly conducted with Strathmore Business School Kenya and University of Cape Town since 2013, Co-Founder and Trustee – League of East African Directors (LEAD), Managing Partner at IFE Consultants Limited and was awarded the International Arch of Europe for Quality and Excellence Gold Category in Paris-2009.

He sits on numerous boards both locally and Internationally.