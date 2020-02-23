President Museveni has lashed out at past governments that he said always acted as if they had been bewitched by someone.

Museveni made the remarks on Saturday during the 10th Tarehe Sita thanksgiving ceremony organized by the UPDF at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

“I am happy to see that you people (UPDF ) are on the safe side of history. Some of the people who do bad things think that nobody is watching them and can go away with the bad things,” Museveni said.

“Since independence, I was watching government full of young people but I watched them fail as if they had been bewitched. You could see some of the things there were doing there was an issue of not believing in God.”

The president said many people in post-independence governments always did things because they thought they were clever yet in the actual sense what they were doing was against Bible teachings.

Testimony

Museveni said he has testimonies for a number of things that have happened in his life that he said clearly show that God is there and should be worshipped.

He narrated a story of his journey together with Eriya Kategaya in 1973 to Northern Uganda to do groundwork for his rebel movement to fight the then Amin regime.

Museveni said when they went to meet ex-servicemen whom they wanted to join them to dislodge Amin’s government, they were received by a Sergeant Lino Okwiya who also wanted one Latigo to join them during the meeting but they (Museveni) refused because he(Latigo) had abandoned them in Tanzania and vanished in thin air.

“When we left, Okwiya told Latigo about our meeting but we didn’t know that he (Latigo) was an informer for Amin’s government. While driving back to Kampala, our vehicle knocked a sheep near Palenga Primary School and the vehicle’s radiator was damaged. We pushed and hid the vehicle behind one of the buildings at the school,” he narrated.

Museveni told the gathering that they later returned to Gulu and kept in a lodge but while there, Latigo came and asked the attendants whether they(Museveni’s group) were in but they refused to hand them over.

According to Museveni, at around 10 pm, one Jacob Okello brought a minibus that they used to travel back to Kampala but on reaching flats above Bat Valley where he stayed, Kategaya was told some people were looking for him.

“At that time the flats were new and at 2 am when Kategaya reached, he found a watchman who told him a few hours back some people had climbed the fence and looked at where he parked his car but when they didn’t find it there, they went away. These people were looking for Kategeya’s car to find out if he was around.”

“If the car was around, they would have killed him. It is God who organized all this for our car to knock a sheep and it develops a mechanical problem and that way, Kategaya was saved,”Museveni said.

This was the 10th Tarehe Sita thanksgiving ceremony that climaxed this year’s celebrations to mark the 6th,February 1981 attack on Kabamba barracks that launched the five-year war that brought the NRM government into power but also led to the formation of the UPDF.

Speaking at the function, the deputy speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah said there is need to respect the army for what it has done for the country.

“In relation to the UPDF, not much has been given to them yet we truly demand or have received from them. It is only fair that we give a lot to them,”Oulanyah said.

The Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Gen. David Muhoozi said the Tarehe Sita thanksgiving ceremony is meant to appreciate the families of the fighters for their sacrifice.

“This day places special emphasis on our families for how precious they are,” he said.