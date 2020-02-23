When most people decide to get married, they don’t think about getting divorced. Unfortunately, there are times when parting ways is the best option. So often, couples are encouraged to fight for their marriages, but how do you know when it’s truly time to throw in the towel? Here are the five signs that you should part ways.

You become abusive

Abuse of any kind should not be tolerated, so if there is abuse in your marriage on either your or your spouse’s behalf, it’s time to let go.

Your plans for the future no longer align

Perhaps you no longer want the same things that you did when you got married. For example, when you got married, you thought that you wanted kids but now your desires have changed. Unfortunately, these things happen and it’s up to couples to decide whether or not this misalignment is a dealbreaker or not.

Your health has become compromised

Stressful situations have a way of wreaking havoc on your health. If you’ve noticed that your health has taken a nosedive and you suspect that the stress from your marriage is to blame, it’s time to get out.

Your marriage is full of pretence

Unfortunately, not everyone is honest and sometimes, we don’t learn the horrifying truth until after saying “I do.” In some cases, you may even qualify for an annulment.

You are no longer interested in working things out

Wanting to fight for your marriage is commendable, but it’s challenging to fight alone. When your partner is clearly not interested in working things out, it might be a good idea to begin mapping out your exit strategy.

