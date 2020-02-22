Uganda Premier League table leaders Vipers’ quest to extend their lead and open up an eight-point gap on second-placed Kasasiro boys was halted when tax collectors beat them hands down on Friday afternoon.

Coming into the game, Fred Kajoba’s men had lost just two games in the entire season and were on a run of eight games without defeat since last year but the resurgent URA FC under Sam Ssimbwa watered this down when in a 3-1 demolition at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje

On form midfielder, Saidi Kyeyune put the hosts into the lead on 14 minutes after kickoff when he capitalized on a Michael Birungi pass to turn outside the box before letting fly for a beauty that sent fans into frenzy.

Four minutes later, the tax collectors were back at it again when Joackiam Ojera and Kyeyune played a one-two before the former set up on form Daniel Isiagi who put the ball in the back of the net for the hosts to stretch the lead.

The taxmen ended the first stanza in the driving seat at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

However, five minutes into the second stanza, Milton Karisa was fouled in the 18-yard box for the centre referee to point to the spot that was converted by Fahad Bayo for the Venoms to pull a goal back and hoped they would recover.

With only 17 minutes to blow the final whistle, URA extended their lead when Cromwel Rwothomio headed into the net, Michael Birungi’s free-kick to ensure the Doris Akol’s boys collected their taxes off the Venoms to spoil their party.

The result saw Vipers remain on 50 points, five ahead of second-placed KCCA FC but the gap could narrow down to two if the Kasasiro boys beat Express FC at Lugogo later today in another StarTimes Uganda Premier League encounter.

URA FC remain 4th on 37 points from 23 games on the 16-team log.